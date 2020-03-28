In Self-Isolation Since 17 March, Here’s How My Brother & I Did it
I landed in Pune on 16 March from Germany, where I have been finishing my PhD, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not knowing how things would pan out in the coming few days, I decided it was best to come back home. Ever since I got back, I have self-quarantined and will do so for the stipulated 14 days (and more now, given the 21-day nationwide lockdown).
My brother Jugal, who is a Master’s student in Switzerland, returned a day prior and has isolated himself as well. We thought to share our experience so that it is helpful to everyone in lockdown and so everyone can stay healthy and sane during this time period.
None of us were prepared on how to behave during this experience. From the minute I took my luggage out of the cab and my father wanting to but stopping himself from carrying my bags up, or even just till the elevator, it was all very strange. I couldn’t even hug my parents and I was seeing them after four months.
It was just a lot of figuring things out as we went along. Initially, Jugal and I were sitting on the floor after very long to do all of our meals. We weren’t touching our parents, they used to serve us food. We’d then disinfect and clean ourselves.
Having a set routine and structure really helped Jugal and I get through home-quarantine.
For example, getting out of bed by 9 am, showering and really dressing up made me feel good about myself and helped me take things a little more seriously. Otherwise, I realised my attitude towards work was really casual.
Similarly, Jugal has an exercise routine:
He also pays special attention to making his bed every morning.
When all else fails – music helps quite a bit!
Now on to our 12th day of home-quarantine and several more under lockdown, here are our main takeaways –
- Disinfect everything – door knobs, switches, packets that you’re buying from outside. Wash your hands before very meal and before you go out.
- Don’t share plates during this time, don’t share spoons, don’t
share food. Put it out in a different utensil or thaali, whatever you use.
- Rediscover a hobby.
- Call your friends and family, communication and connection really helps, even if virtual.
- Try and cut down on how often you check numbers of active cases.
Twenty-one days is probably a long time, but you will survive. Happy quarantine!
