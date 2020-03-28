In Self-Isolation Since 17 March, Here’s How My Brother & I Did it

I landed in Pune on 16 March from Germany, where I have been finishing my PhD, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not knowing how things would pan out in the coming few days, I decided it was best to come back home. Ever since I got back, I have self-quarantined and will do so for the stipulated 14 days (and more now, given the 21-day nationwide lockdown).

My brother Jugal, who is a Master’s student in Switzerland, returned a day prior and has isolated himself as well. We thought to share our experience so that it is helpful to everyone in lockdown and so everyone can stay healthy and sane during this time period.