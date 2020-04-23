Amid Lockdown, We Cooked Meals, Provided Ration to 9,000 in Delhi

I stay in Najafgarh, New Delhi. I recently wrote my class 12 exams and I’m waiting for the lockdown to get over so that I can think about my higher studies.

A group of us decided to not waste our time sitting at home. Since no one is studying right now and is idle since March, we thought to utilise our energy in cooking and distributing food among the needy and all those who don’t have access to food amid the coronavirus lockdown.

We pooled in our pocket money and started a group called Ek Pehel. It has been nine days and we have fed 9,000 families to date. We go to Jai Vihar and Lal Stadium and feed families staying in the slum areas there.