COVID-19 Lockdown: In Bengaluru, We Helped 3000 Families Get Food

I am the vice president of an investment bank in Bengaluru and a trained paramedic. During the 21-day coronavirus lockdown from 25 March to 14 April directly impacted marginalised and daily wage migrant workers. To help those in need, I, along with a few like minded others, decided to provide them with any help necessary.

We conducted a survey around my locality to check how many families might be affected by this COVID-19 pandemic. We found out that close to 3,500 families that needed immediate assistance.