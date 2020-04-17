With Rs 200 in Pocket, Migrant Workers Walk Home From Bihar to WB

On the road in Bihar’s Banka district, I chanced upon a group of migrant workers resting on the side of the road. Since the coronavirus lockdown has been extended till 3 May, I wondered what they were doing outdoors and where they were going.

I was told that all of them were employed as construction workers in Jharkhand’s Koderma. After the lockdown was imposed they were asked to leave by their employer. During the first nationwide lockdown, these workers were kept in the mandated 14-day quarantine as precaution.

Residents of Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal, these workers have no choice left but to journey back home on foot – a home that is 240 km away from Banka.