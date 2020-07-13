Research Work at a Halt, PhD Scholars Wait for Pandemic to Abate

The coronavirus pandemic has severely hit the education sector, making research scholars its victim. The closure of different universities as well as difficulties in going to the field has disrupted scholars’ research.

According to All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, 40,813 students were awarded a PhD in 2018. With a growing number of PhD scholars in India, it is important to decode the challenges research scholars are facing amid the pandemic.

These problems range from lack of access to study materials, research samples and consequently, a delay in finishing their thesis which may result in lack of jobs.