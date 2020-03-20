I Spent 12 Shocking Hrs at a Dwarka COVID-19 Quarantine Facility

On 16 March, I took a flight back from France and was asked at Delhi Airport to stay back for further testing which would then lead to quarantine, depending on the results of the COVID-19 test. This was around 6 am.

My experience in the two days after I landed has been the worst ever. It all started when we were made to gather with passengers across flights and taken to a makeshift quarantine centre – a police training camp that had been converted into a quarantine facility in Dwarka.

The authorities, who had also taken away our passports, told us that we’d have our test results in a day and would consequently be allowed to go back home. Unfortunately, this was not the case.