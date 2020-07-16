Sydney to Chicago: Effective Quarantine Policy Made Our Move Easy

Having received our permanent residency (PR) from Australia, my husband and I moved from Chicago after ten years in the United States.

Despite the risks, we took a flight to Sydney on 8 July via San Francisco and moved countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. While boarding the flight, we noticed that there were just 24 passengers on the entire airplane. The airlines was running at just 10 percent capacity for a 16-hour flight, a sight none of us had ever seen before. Luckily, social distancing was no problem for us.