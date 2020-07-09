‘Why Are Colleges Opening Amid the Pandemic?’: UP’s MBBS Students

Medical colleges in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh are set to reopen from 13 July for first year students, adding to our stress and anxiety as MBSS students across the state will be putting their health at risk.

Coronavirus cases are increasing each day and the government is asking everyone to stay at home and be safe. In amidst all this, medical colleges are resuming classes and holding exams amid a global pandemic. In such a situation, how can one prevent themselves from getting infected? We have been against the decision ever since our respective colleges notified us of offline class.

All students stand virus exposure, and for those living in confinement zones, there are increased safety and health issues. Why can’t we just attend online classes like the rest?