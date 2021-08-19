‘Mumbai Local Resumes for Fully Vaccinated, Here Are Rules I Had to Follow'

After a four-month hiatus, on Sunday, 15 August, Mumbai's local trains reopened for those who are fully vaccinated. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, had announced that only those who have received the second dose and have completed 14 days since, can board the trains.

Since I was eligible to undertake the journey, I went to the nearest station – Mahim Junction – on Tuesday, 17 August, to see the kind of preparation made and if norms were being followed by commuters. Since Mumbai is an overcrowded city, social distancing becomes impossible, especially in peak hours of the morning and evening, when there's a rush on all stations. For now, COVID-19 cases are low in Mumbai and I hope they remain so with these rules in place.