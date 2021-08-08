ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Local Trains For Fully Vaccinated People From 15 August: Uddhav Thackeray

As per guidelines, a 14-day gap after taking the second dose is mandatory for travelling in the local trains.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 8 August said that the Mumbai local trains will resume for fully vaccinated individuals from 15 August.

As per guidelines issued by the Chief Minister's office, a 14-day gap after taking the second dose is mandatory for travelling in the local trains. Monthly passes for passengers will be available on smartphones, in ward offices or the sub-urban railway stations.

A QR code on passes will be used to verify the authenticity.

Thackeray said that he will review the situation with the state's COVID-19 Task Force on Monday and announce further relaxations in the coming week. However, he directed the administration and urged the citizens to follow the COVID-19 guidelines in view of the upcoming festivals.

