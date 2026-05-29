'I Gave 10 Years to French. CBSE's 3-Language Policy Puts My Livelihood at Risk'

I am writing this not just as a French language teacher, but as a father and the sole breadwinner of my family who is deeply worried about what lies ahead.

The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2023 promoted multilingualism, and also encouraged foreign languages as part of a globally connected education system.

However, the recent implementation of the CBSE language structure, which mandated a three-language formula, has created a situation where foreign languages such as French, German, and Spanish are rapidly losing meaningful space in schools.