'Matter of Survival': Cab & Auto Drivers in Delhi Protest Soaring Fuel Prices
Drivers say they are struggling to make their ends meet
Cab and auto drivers have called for a two-day protest in Delhi against the soaring fuel prices. The crisis due to rising prices of petrol and diesel have reached the homes of people.
From 22 March, fuel prices have increased by Rs 10.41. Petrol is being sold at Rs 105.41, diesel at Rs 96.67, and CNG at 72 in Delhi. Affected by the rising fuel prices, cab drivers are protesting on the roads for their demands.
"Our most important demand is to hike the fares and bring that under a government mechanism. Our second demand is the implementation of City Taxi Scheme 2017 to regulate app-based taxi services. Our 3rd demand is to form a driver's body through which social stigma and mishaps with the drivers can be assessed through a mechanism that will help bring out the truth in case of a dispute between drivers and customers."Ravinder Singh, Driver
Drivers Struggle To Make Ends Meet
The soaring prices of fuel has affected the livelihoods of the drivers as they struggle to meet the daily expenses of their family.
"We are facing a lot of difficulties. Earlier, when the ride fare was Rs 250, CNG used to cost us Rs 30. Today, the ride fare is still Rs 250, and now CNG costs over Rs 70."Tassawur Solanki, Driver
Adding further, the drivers mentioned that during summers they have to keep the AC on, all the time. The vehicle used to give 18 kmpl without AC, and now with AC, it gives 14 kmpl.
Earlier, a full tank of CNG used to cost them Rs 350, the same now costs Rs 600 now. Because of all this, they are unable to make their ends meet. Their commission with app companies is also between 25% and 35% per ride.
"We are facing problems running our families. We are unable to pay the school fees of our children. If anyone falls ill, we have to take loans on interest. Even for taking the insurance for our vehicles, we have to take loans on interest. Imagine the gravity of our situation," added Solanki.
"We are not able to gain anything in the business. App companies give us Rs 7-8 per km and with that, we can't run our families. If we work for Rs 2,000, CNG takes up Rs 800-900 every day. We drive for 12-13 hours a day and yet get just Rs 700-800 a day. We are unable to pay the EMI of the vehicle and manage our expenditure."Driver
'Nobody Is Listening to Us'
The drivers further added that their demands are not being met either by the companies they're working for or the government and they will continue with the protest till the demands are met.
"Neither the app companies nor the government, be it central or state, have come forward to speak to us."Satish Kumar, Driver
