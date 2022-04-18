'Matter of Survival': Cab & Auto Drivers in Delhi Protest Soaring Fuel Prices

Cab and auto drivers have called for a two-day protest in Delhi against the soaring fuel prices. The crisis due to rising prices of petrol and diesel have reached the homes of people.

From 22 March, fuel prices have increased by Rs 10.41. Petrol is being sold at Rs 105.41, diesel at Rs 96.67, and CNG at 72 in Delhi. Affected by the rising fuel prices, cab drivers are protesting on the roads for their demands.