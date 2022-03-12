Over 10 Years of Delay by Builder, my Gurugram Flat Still Lacks Basic Amenities
The swimming pool here has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
I am a resident of BPTP Spacio, Gurugram. I shifted here in July 2021 i.e. after a delay of over 10 years in possession that our builder took before handing over the flat to us.
The condition hasn't changed much. All the residents here, including me, are struggling for basic amenities.
We've been facing a shortage of water here at BPTP Spacio for the last three months. Every day, we're forced to use the water from tankers that come from outside which is untreated making the quality of the water very bad.Sanchit Kapur, Resident
The TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) is more than 700. We got it checked several times. This is how bad the condition is. A lot of times, we've notice that these tankers aren't even closed properly.
No Sewage System, Garbage Being Dumped in Open
Apart from basic facilities of water, there is no proper sewage system that our society offers. The sewage treatment plant that BPTP had set up was for three projects primarily, but it is currently only scaled up for one project.
All our waste is thrown in the common area using a tractor. It is harmful to all of us and can cause severe health hazards. Sewage treatment is a basic necessity that we’ve been requesting.
The swimming pool here has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The water is filled with mud.
"The pool has become a threat to us now because the still water has resulted in mosquitoes breeding here, and that is very dangerous for our kids and families."Jai Yadav, Resident
This is our residential property but the top of our building has a cellular tower. Many residents have checked the radiation levels incurred due to this with the help of a standard radiation meter checker and they observed that it is twice the recommended limit around this area.
It’s a serious health hazard. We’ve requested the BPTP multiple times to remove this as they cannot carry out commercial activities in a residential area.
Multiple follow-ups with the builders brought only promises from them to cover their shortcomings. But so far, the pace at which these people are taking up the matter is slow and not up to the mark. So, we are requesting a timely resolution of all the problems we’ve stated so that we can at least use the services we’ve paid for.
The Quint reached out to BPTP Spacio but there has been no response. As soon as we receive a response, the story would be updated.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
