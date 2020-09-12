Bihar’s DMCH: A Reflection Of State’s Health Care In Tatters 

As Bihar approaches its state assembly elections in the aftermath of devastating floods and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to examine the state of healthcare in the state. After all, the functioning of state-run government hospitals has always been marred by controversy.

My visit to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in north Bihar is a case in point. The DMCH is one among many government hospitals with poor infrastructure that the government is turning a blind eye to.