‘Conditions of Bihar Isolation Ward Made My COVID Journey Tougher’

They say when life throws you a curve ball, it happens for a reason. One of those life-changing experiences for me was contracting COVID-19. I did not think it could ever happen to me, but the fact of the matter is – You never know.

The coronavirus pandemic is one which no one anticipated or prepared for. I tested positive on 5 July after showing symptoms like headache, dry cough, fever and fatigue. I got my test done timely, which is why my infection didn’t get worse. It did not reach my lungs and luckily, I had no breathing difficulties either.

More than these symptoms, it was the experience at my isolation ward in Khagaria, Bihar that made the road to recovery rocky.