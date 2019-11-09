‘Chaos Everywhere’: Citizens Recall Day of Babri Masjid Demolition

The Supreme Court announced the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, 9 November, directing for the disputed land to be handed over to a Centre-led trust, and five acres of an alternate plot to be given to the Muslims.

The Quint asked citizens across India where they were on 6 December 1992 – the day of the Babri Masjid Demolition.

People across ages from Bhopal, Patna, Mumbai, Ahmedabad recounted how the news broke, the curfews imposed in their respective cities, and the commotion that was felt across the nation.

SA Shad, a senior journalist, recalls,