Ambedkar Jayanti: NCSC Grievance Portal Launched After My Petition

Ambedkar Jayanti – ie 14 April – started off on a very positive note. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes finally made public an online grievance portal to report caste-based atrocities, something I had petitioned for via Change.org and reported to The Quint on 23 Feb 2021.

It was via Twitter that I came to know that the portal was launched by Honourable Union Minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad.

At last, from the past three-and-a-half months, whatever efforts I have put for the cause I had been advocating for, have finally paid off. It was a dream come true when I heard of this development from the NCSC.