Ambedkar Jayanti: NCSC Grievance Portal Launched After My Petition
The portal was launched by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Ambedkar Jayanti – ie 14 April – started off on a very positive note. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes finally made public an online grievance portal to report caste-based atrocities, something I had petitioned for via Change.org and reported to The Quint on 23 Feb 2021.
It was via Twitter that I came to know that the portal was launched by Honourable Union Minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad.
At last, from the past three-and-a-half months, whatever efforts I have put for the cause I had been advocating for, have finally paid off. It was a dream come true when I heard of this development from the NCSC.
On 23 February, I had reported the delay in getting justice for victims of caste-based atrocities in the absence of an online portal.
The status of the complaint is kept hidden from the complainant and even if the NCSC acknowledges the receipt of the complaint and is able to provide a grievance ID, tracking its status through mail is cumbersome. Hopefully, complainants will now be able to track the status of their case and get speedy justice.
I have received support from various group of people – Dalits, social rights and human rights activists, youth, and journalists. I would like to thank each and every one wholeheartedly and express my gratitude for their support. Without it, this problem would not have been acknowledged.
Vijay Sampla, the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, had first tweeted about the portal on 15 March, and it was made live a month later.
Lastly, I would like to thank Change.org and The Quint’s My Report wholeheartedly for their valuable support in taking my petition to the notice of policy makers’ attention, and for giving me an opportunity in the form of citizen journalism.
Through collective support of citizens, the change we are advocating for will be realised sooner or later. The only thing is persistence to empathically follow up with concerned decision-makers.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
