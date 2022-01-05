What a New Year! It Was a Nightmare to Board Delhi Metro With 50% Capacity

The recent announcement by the Delhi govenment came as a relief for many of us. Especially for the people who had to wait in those long queues outside the metro station after a long day's work.

My experience was somewhat simliar. I travelled from Palam to NSIC Okhla on Monday, 3 January, and it took me more than half an hour just to enter the metro station.

It was the first Monday of 2022. And I thought of making a fresh start to the new year by meeting everyone at the office. But that optimism quickly went from being all happy to sulking when I saw serpentine queues at my usual metro station.