Yogini Ekadashi in July 2024: Date, Time, Tithi, Rituals, Fast, and Significance

Yogini Ekadashi in July 2024 Date: Ekadashi is one of the auspicious religious events observed by Hindus across the globe. Yogini Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the devotees. A total of 24 Ekadashi observances fall in a year and are celebrated twice in a month during Shukla Paksha and once during Krishna Paksha. In the month of July, Yogini Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha, and therefore will be celebrated on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.
On the occasion of Ekadashi, the followers of Hinduism keep a fast known as Ekadashi Vrat to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu, the preserver of universe. It is believed that people who observe Ekadashi fast with dedication and devotion get rid of all the past sins and attain freedom from the cycle of birth and death. Some people worship Lord Vishnu regularly and keep all the Ekadashi fasts to achieve happiness, prosperity and success in life.
Yogini Ekadashi in July 2024 Date
In this month, the Yogini Ekadashi will be celebrated on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.
Yogini Ekadashi in July 2024: Tithi, Date and Timings
Ekadashi Tithi Starts: 1 July 2024 at 10:26 am
Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 2 July 2024 at 8:42 am
Parana Time: 3 July 2024 from 5:12 am to 7:10 am
Dwadashi Moment Ends: 3 July 2024 at 7:10 am
Yogini Ekadashi 2024 Rituals
Following are some of the rituals that must be performed during Yogini Ekadashi in July.
Wake up early in the morning.
Take a holy bath.
Clean the house and the worship (puja) room where you will place the altar.
Take the holy idol of Lord Vishnu and place it on a table.
Decorate the idol with a garland made of yellow flowers.
Lit a diya with deshi ghee in front of the idol.
Offer Tulsi patra to Lord Vishnu. However, refrain from plucking the tulsi patra on the day of Ekadashi.
Start the puja by reciting Ekadashi Katha and Mantras like Om Namo Bhagvate Vasduevaye.
Recite Krishna Maha Mantra 108 times.
Chant Vishnu Sahasranama to appease Lord Vishnu and seek blessings for a happy and prosperous life.
Offer bhog prasad and then perform Vishnu aarti.
Repeat the same process in the evening.
Devotees should not eat rice on the day of Ekadashi.
Significance of Yogini Ekadashi
Ekadashi has a great significance in Hinduism. The fast observed on this day is considered to be sacred and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that believers who observe a fast on Ekadashi with full devotion get rid of all their past sins. People also believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu on the occasion of Ekadashi brings happiness, prosperity, and good luck.
Keeping a fast on Ekadashi and chanting Ekadashi Katha and Mantras is considered to be highly sacred, Some people believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu regularly, especially on the day of Ekadashi will remove the hardships of life, bring salvation, and secure them a place in Vaikuntha Dham.
