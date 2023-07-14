World Youth Skills Day 2023: Theme, History & Significance

World Youth Skills Day is observed every year on 15 July and this special day has been observed since 2014 as declared by the United Nations. This day reminds us to recognize the importance of imparting young individuals with the necessary skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. It is important that the young people have the right skill sets to adjust and adapt in the industry with the continuous progress of technology and changes in the labor market.

Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is developed to address these issues by reducing barriers to employment, ensuring certification of acquired skills, promoting environmentally-friendly skills and practices, and providing skill development opportunities to both educated youth and youngsters who couldn't get training or education.

Let's have a look at the theme, history, and significance of World Youth Skills Day 2023