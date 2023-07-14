World Youth Skills Day 2023: Theme, History & Significance

World Youth Skills Day is observed every year on 15 July and this special day has been observed since 2014 as declared by the United Nations. This day reminds us to recognize the importance of imparting young individuals with the necessary skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. It is important that the young people have the right skill sets to adjust and adapt in the industry with the continuous progress of technology and changes in the labor market.
Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is developed to address these issues by reducing barriers to employment, ensuring certification of acquired skills, promoting environmentally-friendly skills and practices, and providing skill development opportunities to both educated youth and youngsters who couldn't get training or education.
Let's have a look at the theme, history, and significance of World Youth Skills Day 2023
World Youth Skills Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Youth Skills Day 2023 is Skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future. It highlights the important role of teachers, trainers and other educators in the life of youngsters that help them acquire skills to transition to the labour market and to actively engage in their communities and societies.
World Youth Skills Day: History
The United Nations was founded on 24 October, 1945. The aim of the organization has been to maintain global peace and security, providing humanitarian support, defending human rights, and upholding international law. I
The United Nations has been an active part of the global polity and it has modified its functioning with changes in international relations for example- decolonization of the Global South, the end of the Cold War, the rise of the U.S. as a hegemon, climate change, refugee crises, etc. Today, the U.N. works to attain its 17 sustainable development goals.
The U.N. announced World Youth Skills Day in the year 2014 and the main objective of this day was to highlight the need of necessary skills for the employment and entrepreneurship of young people and their strategic importance for the future. This day is important even for policy partners, employers, development partners, and vocational and training educational programs.
World Youth Skills Day: Significance
In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day with an aim to celebrate the importance of equipping young people with skills that are required for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.
World Youth Skills Day events have always provided a unique opportunity for young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, firms, employers’ and workers’ organizations, policy makers and development partners.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)