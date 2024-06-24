World Vitiligo Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Events, and Celebration

World Vitiligo Day 2024: World Vitiligo Day 2024 is observed on 25 June, every year. It is a significant day to raise awareness about vitiligo, a skin condition that affects 1-2 percent of people globally. This year, the event is set to be observed on Tuesday.

Everyone should celebrate World Vitiligo Day to create awareness. We should support people who suffer from this disease and motivate them to live a positive life. We should also stop people from bullying others on this day. Celebrating this event is very important to spread awareness and answer questions about this disease.