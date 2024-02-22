World Understanding and Peace Day 2024: Date, History & Significance

The history of Rotary International dates back to 1905 when Attorney Paul P Harris called a meeting of his business friends in Chicago. Harris's goal was to create a fellowship of businessmen without limitations of politics and religion getting in the way. The first meeting was held in Harris's office, and the group quickly grew to include other businessmen from around the city.

In 1908, the Rotary Club was officially incorporated, and the first Rotary clubs were established in other American cities. By 1925, Rotary had spread to other countries, and the organisation changed its name to Rotary International.

Today, Rotary International is a global network of more than 1.2 million members in over 35,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. The organisation is dedicated to humanitarian service, peace, and goodwill, and its members work to improve the lives of others through a variety of projects and initiatives.