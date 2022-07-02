World UFO Day 2022: Date, History, Significance & How To Celebrate
World UFO Day 2022: The first-ever UFO Day was observed in the year 2001.
World UFO Day is observed every year to create awareness among people about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO). The main motive behind celebrating World UFO Day is to make people aware of the possible existence of unidentified flying objects. The first-ever World UFO Day was celebrated by the World UFO Day Organization (worldufoday.com) to support UFO enthusiasts.
On World UFO Day, many come together to watch the skies to get a glance at UFOs. The primary objective behind celebrating World UFO Day is to acknowledge the presence and existence of unidentified flying objects.
While UFOs are usually connected with sophisticated spaceships of "aliens," it should be understood that UFOs include anything (an object or phenomena) that is observed in an area for the first time.
World UFO Day 2022: Date
World UFO Day was earlier celebrated on two dates – 24 June and 2 July. Some people observed World UFO Day on 24 June, while others on 2 July. Later, the official date for World UFO Day was declared as 2 July by the WUFODO (World UFO Day Organization), and since then, it is being observed on the same date. This year, World UFO Day will be observed on Saturday, 2 July 2022.
World UFO Day: History & Significance
The history of UFO Day dates back to the 19th & 20th centuries. In the years 1896 and 1897, it is believed that many Americans reported seeing mysterious airships in the sky. However, 'Arnold's Report' and the 'Rosewell' Incident made the concept of UFOs popular, and this led to the formation of World UFO Day.
In America, a majority of people believe that UFOs exist and consider them evidence of the existence of "intelligent life." UFO Day is not an official holiday. However, some "ufologists" certainly celebrate the day with great enthusiasm.
On 24 June 1947, Kenneth Arnold observed 9 flying discs in the sky, and this is the reason why World UFO Day was celebrated on 24 June. On 2 July 1947, an incident took place in Roswell, New Mexico, which is popularly known as the 'Rosewell Incident'. During the Rosewell Incident, a UFO crash is believed to have occurred.
How To Observe/Celebrate World UFO Day
On the eve of World UFO Day, the World UFO Day Organization hosts many events. You can celebrate World UFO Day by participating in such events. Since the internet is one of the primary sources of communication these days, you can post your thoughts about World UFO Day on your social media handles.
You can also use hashtags like #WorldUFODay, #WorldUFODay2022, #UFODay2022, #National UFODay2022, and #WUFODO. You can click pictures while celebrating World UFO Day 2022 and post them online.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.