Three videos were released by the US Department of Defence of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) that had been taken by Navy pilots. The department, however, clarified that these videos were not new.In a statement, it said: “One of the videos was taken in November 2004, while the other two in January 2015.”The clips had been leaked earlier and so a lot of people assumed that they were of alien UFOs, They had been in circulation in 2007 and then again in 2017. Pentagon released the clips to ‘clear any misconceptions the public had’.The statement said they had done so, “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remains characterised as unidentified.”The videos, however, did go viral, and terms like ‘aliens’ were thrown around on Twitter. Some also mentioned how 2020 was seeming like a Hollywood apocalyptic movie. Here are some of the reactions: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)