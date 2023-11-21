World Television Day 2023: Quotes, History, Significance, and Wishes To Share

World Television Day is observed on 21 November, every year. Television plays a crucial role in our lives and our homes are incomplete without it. It is a source of entertainment and information that enriches our lives. Celebrating World Television Day is important because it helps people understand the history and importance of this electronic device. We get to know what's happening around the world via this device in real-time. It has undergone a lot of development.

People across the globe celebrate World Television Day and speak about its importance in our lives. One should note that this year we will celebrate the day on Tuesday, 21 November. Television has been through a lot of innovation ever since its inception. Today, we see this device in everyone's home and we cannot do without it.