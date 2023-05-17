World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2023: History & Significance

The World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is celebrated annually on 17 May. In order to recognise the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) establishment and to spread awareness of the value of telecommunications and the information society, the UN General Assembly officially declared it in 1969.
WTISD offers the chance to discuss the potential and problems posed by the developing information society as well as to showcase the developments made in the fields of telecommunication and information technology.
What Is the Theme of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day?
Each year's World Telecommunication and Information Society Day theme may change to reflect the most recent developments and trends in the telecoms industry. The ITU selects the theme to highlight a particular area of telecommunications and information technology and to stimulate communication and collaboration among stakeholders.
This year, the theme of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2023 is "Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies."
History and Significance of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day
The International Telecommunication Union, a specialised agency of the UN, was founded in 1865 and has been instrumental in influencing international telecommunications standards and policy.
The significance of WTISD is to close the digital divide and encourage the widespread adoption of inclusive information and communication technologies (ICTs). It acknowledges the ability of ICTs to alter industries like education, healthcare, business, governance, and interpersonal relationships. The day also provides a forum for talks on new technologies, legislative measures, and other programmes that can encourage universal access to the advantages of the information society and digital connection.
How To Celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day?
Governments, telecommunication corporations, civil society organisations, and educational institutions may organise conferences, seminars, workshops, and public awareness campaigns as part of WTISD activities. These activities seek to increase access to reasonably priced and dependable telecommunications services, support ICT innovation, and promote digital literacy.
