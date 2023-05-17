World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2023: History & Significance

The World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is celebrated annually on 17 May. In order to recognise the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) establishment and to spread awareness of the value of telecommunications and the information society, the UN General Assembly officially declared it in 1969.

WTISD offers the chance to discuss the potential and problems posed by the developing information society as well as to showcase the developments made in the fields of telecommunication and information technology.