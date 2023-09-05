Happy Teachers' Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Status, and Best Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 September in many countries, including India. Teachers' Day in India is observed to pay tribute to all the teachers for their significant contribution in the field of education. It is also recognized to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – former president, philosopher, Bharat Ratna awardee, and scholar. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is the first-ever vice president of India.

Teachers' Day is one of the best occasions as it highlights the hard work and passion of teachers in shaping the future of any nation. Teachers should be loved and respected everywhere for their irreplaceable roles.