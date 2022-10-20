World Statistics Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes & Messages

World Statistics Day is celebrated on 20 October every five years. This year, World Statistics Day will fall on a Thursday. World Statistics Day was established in 2010 by the United Nations Statistical Commission to highlight the importance of statistics and the significance of academic research on the development of civil society and business.

Statistics plays a major role in various fields like healthcare, law, finance, science, education, and spending habits. They help raise awareness, frame important questions, and work towards getting the answers to those questions to reveal important information in the language of numbers.

Share the theme, quotes, wishes, and messages on World Statistics Day 2022.