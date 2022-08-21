World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: History, Significance, and Celebrations
Know when is senior citizen's day celebrated and why
We all have one or more elderly people in our life whom we dearly love and appreciate. International Senior Citizens Day is celebrated 21 August every year to let them know how much we care about them and highlight their accomplishments as well.
In 1988, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed this holiday to raise awareness about the issues affecting senior citizens and their quality of life.
Let's have a look at the detailed history, significance, and celebrations of World Senior Citizens Day 2022.
World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: History
World Senior Citizens Day recognises seniors who have spent their lives contributing to society and have impacted everyone’s lives for the better.
There are several advancements that have Improved the healthcare, and productivity of older citizens, helping them to stay more active and helping them with more opportunities. The country’s foundation and stable sectors are the results of the hard work of our senior citizens and they deserve all our gratitude.
It was in 1988 when US President Ronald Reagan took the initiative to honour seniors when he signed Proclamation 5847 and marked 21 August as the day to honour and celebrate the seniors.
Reagan himself set an example for everyone. He was 69 years old when he became the president of the US on 20 January 1981. Reagan lived till the ripe old age of 93. At the time, he was not the oldest person to be elected president, but he was also the oldest when his term ended at 77 years and 349 days.
According to the US Census Bureau, approximately 78 million people aged 65 and older will reside in America by 2035.
World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: Significance
Our elderly family and friends have precious experiences and stories to share. The world has looked to the seniors in their communities for wisdom and knowledge. In times of trouble, seniors are the first people who can give us helpful perspectives.
Seniors make more charitable donations than any other age group. They have more time to devote to social development. We need to appreciate their efforts for their loved ones.
The older generation often has a generous and charitable nature. They can easily make us feel special. Grandparents dote on their grandchildren. Every grandparent makes sure we eat well or spoile us in some other way. We salute and appreciate you!
How Can We Celebrate World Senior Citizen's Day 2022?
We can donate essential goods to a nursing or retirement home. You can give a call to your nearest facility and ask them whether they have a shortage of anything. You can also drop off some chocolates, juice boxes, or food. You can really make a difference in someone’s life through these small gestures and donations.
You would have a senior citizen at home- perhaps a parent, grandparent, aunt, or uncle. The easiest thing to do is visit them and spend some time together. See them in person, don't text or call.
Senior citizens can treat themselves today with a special outing or event. Today is all about you. You can spend time with your favorite people, and do whatever you like. You can try something new since it's a perfect day to chill at home.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.