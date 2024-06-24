World Refrigeration Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, and How To Celebrate

World Refrigeration Day 2024: World Refrigeration Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 26 June 2024. The day is dedicated to the refrigeration sector and its contributions to human life. It is a day to acknowledge the work of the refrigeration engineers and scientists who make our homes and businesses more comfortable.

Refrigeration is a necessity in today's world. It helps us preserve food and beverages, prevent the growth of bacteria, and even save lives. With the help of refrigeration, we can now enjoy the benefits of fresh, cold food and beverages. In a country like ours, where summer temperatures can soar, refrigeration is essential for keeping our food and drinks safe.