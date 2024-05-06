World Red Cross Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Activities

World Red Cross Day is observed on 8 May every year. This day is dedicated to the people who are suffering from various natural calamities, armed conflicts, and other crises. The day also serves as an opportunity to highlight the humanitarian values of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.
World Red Cross Day, an annual celebration that commemorates the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the visionary founder of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This day holds immense significance as it serves as a tribute to the humanitarian work undertaken by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement across the globe.
World Red Cross Day 2024: Theme
The theme announced for World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in 2024 is “I give with joy, and the joy I give is a reward.”
World Red Cross Day: Significance
The significance of World Red Cross Day lies in its role as a platform to raise awareness about the organization's principles, mission, and activities. It serves as a reminder of the importance of humanity, compassion, and solidarity in times of crisis. By celebrating World Red Cross Day, individuals can show their support for the Red Cross's vital work in providing humanitarian assistance and promoting humanitarian values across the globe.
World Red Cross Day 2024: History
The history of World Red Cross Day can be traced back to the aftermath of World War I, when the Red Cross made significant contributions to fostering peace. In 1934, the Red Cross Truce report was presented at the 15th International Conference in Tokyo, outlining principles that aimed to ensure the protection of wounded soldiers during conflicts. The Tokyo proposal was later put into effect in 1946 during World War II.
Two years later, the Board of Governors of the "League of the Red Cross Societies (LORCS)" proposed an annual celebration to honor the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant on 8th May. This proposal was officially adopted in 1948, and since then, World Red Cross Day has been celebrated globally to recognize the dedication and courage of Red Cross volunteers and staff.
World Red Cross Day 2024: Activities
Various activities are organized on World Red Cross Day to promote humanitarianism and raise funds for the Red Cross.
These activities include blood drives, first aid training sessions, fundraising campaigns, public awareness campaigns, and recognition of outstanding volunteers and humanitarian achievements.
By participating in these events, individuals can actively contribute to the Red Cross's mission of providing assistance to those in need.
