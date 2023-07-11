World Population Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Poster, Messages and WhatsApp Status

World Population Day is celebrated on July 11 every day and it is a holiday for focusing on the importance of population issues. The United Nations established the day as a result of the massive interest people had in Five Billion Days in 1987.

This year, the special day will be observed in two phases across the country, from June 27 to July 10 as the mobilization fortnight and from July 11 to July 24 as the population stabilization fortnight. This year the aim of the celebration is to focus on awareness of the masses. The government and organizations will pay special focus on providing family planning methods like Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD) insertion, oral pills, condoms, tubectomy, vasectomy etc.

Below are the theme, posters, and quotes for celebration and raising awareness on World Population Day 2023.