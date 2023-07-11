World Population Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Poster, Messages and WhatsApp Status

World Population Day is celebrated on July 11 every day and it is a holiday for focusing on the importance of population issues. The United Nations established the day as a result of the massive interest people had in Five Billion Days in 1987.
This year, the special day will be observed in two phases across the country, from June 27 to July 10 as the mobilization fortnight and from July 11 to July 24 as the population stabilization fortnight. This year the aim of the celebration is to focus on awareness of the masses. The government and organizations will pay special focus on providing family planning methods like Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD) insertion, oral pills, condoms, tubectomy, vasectomy etc.
Below are the theme, posters, and quotes for celebration and raising awareness on World Population Day 2023.
World Population Day 2023: Theme
The United Nations Population Fund releases a theme every year on the occasion of World Population Day and the official statement for this year says, 'Imagine a world where everyone all 8 billion of us has a future bursting with promise and potential.'
World Population Day 2023: Poster & WhatsApp Status
World Population Day 2023: Quotes
Democracy cannot survive overpopulation. Human dignity cannot survive it. Convenience and decency cannot survive it. As you put more and more people into the world, the value of life not only declines, but it disappears. It doesn’t matter if someone dies.~ Isaac Asimov
Overpopulation is a root problem of all environmental issues. If you can control the population, you can control almost anything.~ Rinkesh Kukreja,
The biggest obstacle was mixing abortion with overpopulation. These are two things that have nothing to do with each other. ~ Jacques Yves Cousteau
Excessive (population) growth may reduce output per worker, repress levels of living for the masses and engender strife. ~ Confucius, philosopher
The strongest witness is the vast population of the Earth to which we are a burden and she scarcely can provide for our needs. ~ Tertullian, writer, and theologian
If we don’t halt population growth with justice and compassion, it will be done for us by nature, brutally and without pity- and will leave a ravaged world. ~ Nobel Laureate Henry W. Kendall
If the world is to save any part of its resources for the future, it must reduce not only consumption but the number of consumers. ~ B.F. Skinner, psychologist, and author (Introduction to Walden Two, 1976 edition)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)