World Photography Day is celebrated every year on 19 August. The day is recognised to create awareness among people about the art, science, and craft of photography on a global level.

Celebrating World Photography Day is an opportunity for all the photographers to showcase their skills and get their work a global recognition.

Photography is a wonderful art that plays a crucial role in capturing precious moments, cherishing moments, and conveying messages. The art of photography has evolved significantly from the traditional daguerreotypes to modern digital photography. From allowing people to document their surroundings to convey powerful narratives, the role of photography in our lives is irreplaceable.

Let us read about the theme, history, significance, celebration, and other details about the World Photography Day 2023.