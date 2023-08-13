World Organ Donation Day is a global event that is observed every year on 13 August. This year, World Organ Donation Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday. It is a day to raise awareness about the necessity of organ donation. On this day, we should also educate people about the process to donate an organ. It is an annual event that provides a special opportunity to celebrate and thank the donors who save some valuable lives during need.
World Organ Donation Day is observed every year because it provides an opportunity to clear misconceptions surrounding organ donation around us. We should create awareness about the importance of donating organs and how it can save millions of lives. Various events are planned on this day to talk more about organ donation and answer queries regarding the process.
Here is everything you should know about World Organ Donation Day. As we are gearing up to celebrate the day, it is important to know the significance and other important details regarding the event.
World Organ Donation Day 2023: History and Importance
World Organ Donation Day is the perfect opportunity to create awareness about organ donation and it plays an important role in removing the myths connected with the process.
On this day, we honour the organ donors of our society who helped to save the lives of others. It takes a lot of courage and a big heart to come forward and save the lives of those in need by donating an organ.
It is important to note that organ donation or transplantation can save or change the life of a person who is in need of it.
It is said that one organ donor can save around seven lives. Therefore, we should all celebrate this day and explain its importance to others to create awareness.
World Organ Donation Day 2023: Theme
Everyone should note that World Organ Donation Day is celebrated with a different theme every year. All the programs and events are planned according to the theme so it is important to know it.
World Organ Donation Day 2023 theme is "Step up to volunteer; need more organ donors to fill the lacunae". The theme for this year focuses on telling more people about the importance of organ donation. If more people pledge to donate their organs then we can save more lives.
