World Organ Donation Day is a global event that is observed every year on 13 August. This year, World Organ Donation Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday. It is a day to raise awareness about the necessity of organ donation. On this day, we should also educate people about the process to donate an organ. It is an annual event that provides a special opportunity to celebrate and thank the donors who save some valuable lives during need.

World Organ Donation Day is observed every year because it provides an opportunity to clear misconceptions surrounding organ donation around us. We should create awareness about the importance of donating organs and how it can save millions of lives. Various events are planned on this day to talk more about organ donation and answer queries regarding the process.