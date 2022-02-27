WORLD NGO DAY 2022: Theme, Quotes, Messages, History and Significance
World NGO Day 2022: This day is celebrated on 27 February every year.
World NGO Day is observed on 27 February every year. Over 89 nations across six continents celebrate World NGO Day. It is an international day that is observed to recognise, celebrate and honour all non-governmental and nonprofit organizations.
It is also a day to celebrate the works of the people who are a part of these organizations and have made significant contributions. World NGO Day was established on 27 February 2014.
World NGO Day 2022: History of This Day
The official announcement of World NGO Day was made in the year 2010 by the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum's representative in the Baltic Sea States.
It was in 2014 that World NGO Day was officially celebrated by the United Nations General Assembly.
It was hosted in Helsinki, Finland by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland and was inaugurated by Marcis Liors Skadmanis.
Non-governmental organizations have existed since the 18th century. However, the term "non-governmental organization" came into existence only in 1945 under Article 71 of the United Nations Charter.
The World Bank states that there are two types of non-governmental organizations: Operational and Advocacy. The main work of Operational is to formulate and deliver development initiatives.
The works of Advocacy non-governmental organizations include promoting certain issues that have an effect on public policy.
According to data, there are more than 1.5 million non-governmental organizations in the United States.
World NGO Day 2022: Theme for This Year
Every year 27 February is celebrated with a different topic. The theme for World NGO Day 2022 has not been revealed as of yet.
This day is celebrated by honouring the presence of nonprofit and non-governmental organizations all around the world.
People try to assist these organizations by donating or being a part of them.
World NGO Day 2022: Quotes and Messages
Let's all take a moment to appreciate the heroes who are a part of the NGOs and give their best in the fight against social injustice and provide justice to the socially oppressed. Wishing everybody a very Happy World NGO Day.
The NGOs always assist the elderly people who have nobody to look after, by providing them shelter, love and warmth. NGOs deserve appreciation for all the work that they do. Happy World NGO Day.
The brave and warm hearts that work in NGOs deserve recognition and love for their contributions. Let us all help them and celebrate World NGO Day together.
