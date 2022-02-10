NGO Organises Year-Long Weekend Volunteering Activity to Conserve Water Bodies

With COVID-19 cases plummeting in India, the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), an NGO that is well known for its lake restoration, beach cleanup, and wall painting activities, is back in action.

It has now launched a year-long weekend volunteering activity to restore waterbodies, and clean up beaches across India.

This weekend, it is organising a mega volunteering activity focused on restoration of water bodies across various cities in the country. Through the activity they aim to eradicate the indiscriminate garbage dumping in lakes and ponds and also create more awareness regarding their conservation, reported The New Indian Express.