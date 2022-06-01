World Milk Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Messages, and Posters

World Milk Day was established in the year 2001 and this day was stabilised by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The aim of this day is to acknowledge the importance of milk as global food and to commemorate the dairy sector.

Since 2001, every year, the companies and the dairy sector have been publicising the advantages of milk and dairy products around the world, which also includes how the sector finances the employment of one billion people.

The World Health Organization celebrates World Milk Day on 1 June to bring attention to the benefits of consuming milk. It also focuses on the role of milk in healthy diets, food production, and aiding livelihoods and communities.