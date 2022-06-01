World Milk Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Messages, and Posters
Celebrate this World Milk Day 2022 with these messages, quotes, and posters.
World Milk Day was established in the year 2001 and this day was stabilised by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The aim of this day is to acknowledge the importance of milk as global food and to commemorate the dairy sector.
Since 2001, every year, the companies and the dairy sector have been publicising the advantages of milk and dairy products around the world, which also includes how the sector finances the employment of one billion people.
The World Health Organization celebrates World Milk Day on 1 June to bring attention to the benefits of consuming milk. It also focuses on the role of milk in healthy diets, food production, and aiding livelihoods and communities.
The dairy sector supports a billion people's livelihoods and is expanded by more than six billion people globally. Celebrations in various countries give additional significance to individual national celebrations and emphasises the importance of milk in global nutrition.
World Milk Day 2022: Theme
World Milk Day 2022 will be celebrated with an aim to achieve 'Dairy Net Zero' by reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next 30 years and making efforts to improve waste management in order to make the dairy sector sustainable.
World Milk Day 2022: Quotes
Milk has calcium in it. This can help you grow healthy teeth and bones. - John Malam
Like most North Americans, I'd been raised on the notion that milk is the first food, and everybody must like it because it's so good and so important for growing up and for being healthy. - Marvin Harris
Everything gets better with milk. - Debasish Mridha
World Milk Day 2022: Posters
World Milk Day 2022: Messages and Wishes
On the occasion of World Milk Day, let us come together and thank our dairy farmers who fetch us quality milk in numerous forms.
This World Milk Day, let's celebrate the nourishment milk provides us and focus on its beneficial effects as well.
Milk is extremely nutritious and is the only food consumed globally. Drink your milk and count its nutrients and benefits.
We are lucky enough to afford milk and enjoy its benefits in its raw form or other forms like paneer, cheese, yogurt, etc.
Use this World Milk Day as an opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of milk and the information about the dairy sector.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.