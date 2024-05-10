World Migratory Bird Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Posters

World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) is celebrated every year in May and October. This year, it falls on 11 May and 12 October, due to the varying cyclic patterns of bird migration in different hemispheres. WMBD is an annual awareness-raising campaign to highlight the necessity of conserving migratory birds and their habitats. It is a global outreach initiative that serves as an effective platform to raise awareness about the threats confronted by migratory birds, their ecological importance, and the necessity for international cooperation to preserve them.

Every year, people all over the world come together to organize public events like bird festivals, education programs, exhibitions, and bird-watching excursions to mark the World Migratory Bird Day. These activities can be carried out at any time of the year, as different countries and regions observe the peak of migration at various times. However, the majority of international celebrations take place on the second Saturday of May and October.