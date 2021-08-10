World Lion Day 2021: History and Why it is Celebrated

World Lion Day is celebrated every year on 10 August. The day is observed around the world to raise awareness about lions and the urgent need to work towards its conservation.

Lions, also popularly referred to as 'king of the jungle' is on the verge of silent extinction all over the world. But this wasn't the concern always.

According to NewsOnAIR, around three million years ago, lions roamed nonchalantly across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. However, a lot has changed causing a significant decline in the population of lions. The world has lost around 95 percent of its lion population in a period of five decades.