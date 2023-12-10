World Human Rights Day 2023: Quotes, Theme, Wishes, Greetings, & WhatsApp Status

The United Nations General Assembly first observed World Human Rights Day in 1948. It adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). People across the globe celebrate World Human Rights Day on 10 December, every year. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make sure that everyone knows their basic fundamental rights. Certain rights have been reserved for us that help us to live independently. The rights are distributed equally and there should be no partiality.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) supports people irrespective of their race, colour, religion, sex, language, etc. World Human Rights Day 2023 is set to be observed on Sunday, 10 December. We must spread awareness about this day and talk more about fundamental human rights. This day reminds us that all human beings have equal rights to live.
Here are some World Human Rights Day quotes, wishes, messages, greetings, etc, you can share with your friends and family. Make sure to let them know about their rights by sharing wishes and messages on this important day.
World Human Rights Day 2023: Quotes
"Activism works. So what I’m telling you to do now, is to act. Because no one is too small to make a difference." – Greta Thunberg
"The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened." – John F. Kennedy
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity." – Nelson Mandela
"The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any." – Alice Walker
"It means a great deal to those who are oppressed to know that they are not alone. Never let anyone tell you that what you are doing is insignificant." – Desmond Tutu
"Peace can only last where human rights are respected, where the people are fed, and where individuals and nations are free." – 14th Dalai Lama
Happy World Human Rights Day 2023: Wishes and Messages
Human beings are born free and have the power to express their wishes. Happy Human Rights Day to everyone.
A right is something that nobody can take from you, humans are born with it. Happy World Human Rights Day to everyone. We should observe this day.
To exercise our rights correctly, it is important to know them. Let's pledge to learn them and inform others about their rights. Wishing you a Happy Human Rights Day.
We can build a safe and peaceful world after making people aware of their rights as a citizen. Happy World Human Rights Day to you and your family.
