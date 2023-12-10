World Human Rights Day 2023: Quotes, Theme, Wishes, Greetings, & WhatsApp Status

The United Nations General Assembly first observed World Human Rights Day in 1948. It adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). People across the globe celebrate World Human Rights Day on 10 December, every year. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make sure that everyone knows their basic fundamental rights. Certain rights have been reserved for us that help us to live independently. The rights are distributed equally and there should be no partiality.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) supports people irrespective of their race, colour, religion, sex, language, etc. World Human Rights Day 2023 is set to be observed on Sunday, 10 December. We must spread awareness about this day and talk more about fundamental human rights. This day reminds us that all human beings have equal rights to live.