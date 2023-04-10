World Homoeopathy Day (WHD) 2023: History, Importance, Theme and Celebration

World Homoeopathy Day (WHD) is celebrated on 10 April every year. It is observed on this day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann. He is regarded as the founder of homoeopathy. It is important to note that Dr Samuel Hahnemann was born in 1755 and he grew up in Meissen, Germany. He received a degree in medicine from Erlangen in 1779.

The word Homeopathy comes from the Greek words "homeo" and "pathos" which refer to similar and suffering respectively. It is important to note that World Homoeopathy Day (WHD) 2023 will be grandly celebrated on Monday, 10 April. One must know the importance of this day and observe it to create awareness about homoeopathy medicines. It is celebrated with a unique theme every year.