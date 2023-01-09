World Hindi Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, & Significance of the Day
World Hindi Day 2023 is celebrated on 10 January every year and focuses on helping people learn official language.
World Hindi Day, also known as Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 10 January every year and it also marks the anniversary of the day when Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949 for the first time.
This day is celebrated in India and all around the world by Hindi speakers and enthusiasts. It is seen as an opportunity to promote the language and the literature written in the language.
Hindi is an Indo-Aryan language and around 260 million people speak the language, making it the fourth most spoken language in the world. It is the official language of the Indian government. It is the first official language of India, English being the second.
Let's have a look at the theme, history, and significance of World Hindi Day 2023.
World Hindi Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Hindi Day 2023 has not been announced yet.
World Hindi Day 2023: History
The celebration of World Hindi Day goes back to the early 20th century. It was the time when Hindi was first recognized as an official language of India.
In the years after independence, people around the world who speak Hindi began celebrating the language, and the culture. The first World Hindi Day was celebrated in the year 2006.
It was in the year 1975 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the first World Hindi Conference. In 1949, Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly for the first time.
World Hindi Day 2023: Significance
World Hindi day is an annual celebration on 10 January that focuses on spreading awareness about Hindi as an international language and also emphasizes creating a passion for the language.
You should know that World Hindi Day is different from the National Hindi Diwas, which is celebrated on 14 September every year to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949.
The central government or universities organize various events to promote the language and celebrate the rich cultural heritage. Different activities in schools and colleges may include speech competitions, debates, cultural programs, and language classes. These programs help spread awareness about the language and promote the practice of learning Hindi.
