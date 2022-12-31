New Year 2023: Shayari and Hindi Poems to Share With Your Loved Ones; Check Here
Happy New Year 2023: Brighten everyone's day by sending New Year 2023 shayari to them.
New Year 2023 is set to be celebrated on Sunday, 1 January. Everyone is excited to celebrate the day in their own way with friends and family. It is the time to start fresh and make new goals in life. The year 2022 has been a mix of bitter and sweet events for everyone. Now, we should all gear up to welcome 2023 and see what surprises this year has in store, for us. Spend time with your loved ones.
New Year is the time when people take holidays from work so they can make grand plans for the day. People are eagerly waiting to celebrate New Year 2023. We send good wishes and greetings to each other to brighten everyone's day. We should try to make everyone happy and fill their lives with joy this upcoming year.
A brand new year is knocking at our doors. You can take a look at the New Year 2023 shayaris that you can send to your friends and family. Shayaris are poems that are filled with emotion and depth so you can share them with others.
Happy New Year 2023: Famous Shayaris to Share
Beete palon ki sundar yaadon ko sambhal ke rakhe, aao chalein naye saal ki shuruwaad kare kuch achche lamhon see. Mil kar manayein naye saal ka din.
Aaye Tumhare Jeevan Main fhoolo Ki Bahaar, Naye Rango Aur Umeedo Wala Ho Tumhara Ye Naya Saal.
Raasta chahey jo ho, Manjil Tumhe Mile, Har Dariyaa Tum Paar Karo, Khushiyan Tumhe Mile, Is Saal Hi Nahi Har Saal Tumhe Naye Saal Ki Badhaai Mile.
Har saal hai kuch khaas, Har saal mein hai apni mithas, Aane wala saal bhar de aapki zindagi mein hazaron khushiyan aur pyaar ka ehsas.
January gayi, February gayi, Gaye saare utsav, Naye saal ki belaa par jhoom raha sansaar, Ab Jiska apko tha besbri se intezaar, Khushi see bhara ho apke liye 2023 ka saal.
Hasati hai aur rulati hai, ye zindagi humein kitne sundar rang dikhati hai, Nav Varsh mein asha hai aap par barse in khubsurat rango ki bahar, aapke ho har sapne saakar.
These are all the beautiful shayaris we have in stock for you, this New Year. Send them to all the poem lovers in your life who will be excited to read them and start their year.
