World Day for International Justice 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

World Day for International Justice or International Justice Day or Day of International Criminal Justice is celebrated every year on 17th July. The day is observed to commemorate the significant role of International Criminal Court (ICC) and other organizations in providing justice to victims of injustice including people affected by war crimes, people affected by genocide, people affected by terrorism and more.

World Day for International Justice is recognized to highlight the severe cases of human rights abuses and the role of ICC in eradicating them. It is an opportunity to promote the rule of law, observance of human rights, and opposition to impunity. The day also recognises the issues faced by the victims of these atrocities, and the need to preserve their rights and make sure that their voices are heard.