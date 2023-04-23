World Book Day 2023: Date, Theme, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Status to Share

World Book Day is observed on 23 April every year. This year, World Book Day 2023 will be celebrated on a Sunday. It is an extremely important day because it helps us know different authors and teaches us the power of books in our lives. It is important to note that books are the most valuable items one can own. They help us gain knowledge and be smart. Authors and publishers play an important role in our lives.
On World Book Day 2023, we should pledge to read more books and learn about renowned authors who've helped shape our society. Reading is one of the most transforming experiences because it fills us with wisdom. It also helps us explore new paths and create a world of our own. Books are extremely crucial for us.
Here are some wishes, messages, and greetings you can share with your loved ones on the special occasion of World Book Day. Send these wishes and tell others to read more books on this day.
World Book Day 2023: Wishes
A book is a source where intelligence and wit happen with infinitive knowledge. Happy World Book and Copyright Day 2023.
The world’s culture and diversity are present everywhere in native speakers, so it is nice to promote native books to increase one's knowledge.
Knowledge is one thing present in the universe that does not separate people. Everyone should focus on increasing their knowledge on World Book Day.
A person who is well-read has profound knowledge and deep thoughts. Books act as a ladder for you to walk up the path of growth and success. Best wishes on World Book Day.
Today is not a regular day, it is World Book Day. We must come together, exchange books, and read them to make it a more productive day for people around us. Sending you best wishes on this wonderful day!!!
World Book Day 2023: Quotes
"That’s the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet." - Jhumpa Lahiri
"A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies." - George R.R. Martin
"If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking."- Haruki Murakami
"She read books as one would breathe air, to fill up and live." - Annie Dillard
World Book Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Book Day 2023 is "Indigenous Languages." The theme focuses on the native languages of a country.
