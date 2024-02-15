World Anthropology Day 2024: Date, History and Significance

World Anthropology Day 2024: World Anthropology Day, which is celebrated on the third Thursday of every February, is dedicated to the field of anthropology and it is celebrated to educate people about the science of human behavior, biology, and how human societies function. This year it will be celebrated on 15 February 2024.

The American Anthropological Association (A.A.A.) first introduced World Anthropology Day in 2015. It was initially called National Anthropology Day, but it was later renamed in 2016. The word 'anthropology' is derived from the Greek word 'anthrology,' which means 'human behavior.' The study of human behavior is essential to understanding the evolution of our species and the unique processes that make us humans.