Workers Memorial Day 2023: Theme, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings Here

Workers Memorial Day is celebrated on 28 April every year. It is important to note that Workers Memorial Day 2023 will be officially observed on Friday. Workers have given their best to build a comfortable and liveable society, across the world. Often, these workers are forced to stay away from their homes and families because they have to build a better society. They have to sacrifice their happiness and personal time for us. The workers also face life risks at their workplaces.

Workers Memorial Day came into existence to pay honour and tribute to all workers who sacrifice their life while working under dangerous circumstances. Sometimes workers die due to work-related illnesses that are ignored because they do not have time to go for check-ups. We should all remember the hard work and sacrifices of all workers on this day.