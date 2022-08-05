Varalakshmi Vratam 2022: Date, Significance, Rituals, and Mantras
Know about the date, significance, rituals, and mantras for Varalakshmi Vratam 2022.
Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated to worship the Goddess Laxmi. People observe fast on this day. Varalakshmi Vratham holds great religious significance in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha.
Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated on the second Friday of Shukla Paksha in the Sawan month. Varalakshmi Vratham will be observed on Friday, 5 August this year. It is believed that the eight forces of the world are known as Ashta Lakshmi and they are:
Aadi Lakshmi (Force)
Dhan Lakshmi (Wealth)
Dhairya Lakshmi (Courage)
Santaan Lakshmi (Children)
Vidhya Lakshmi (Wisdom)
Vijaya Lakshmi (Success)
Dhaanya Lakshmi (Food)
Gaja Lakshmi (Strength)
Let's know about the pooja timings, vidhi, rituals, and mantras that are important for Varalakshmi Vratham.
Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Significance
Lakshmi is considered to be the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi during Shravan month on a Friday is considered highly auspicious.
People who observe fast on this day are blessed with prosperity, wealth, happiness, and longevity. Varalakshmi is the consort of Lord Vishnu and one of the forms of Goddess Mahalakshmi. It is believed that Varalakshmi appeared from the milky ocean or Kshir Sagar and had the complexion of the milky ocean and she was dressed similarly.
According to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Laxmi blesses women with all the eight energies and fulfills all their wishes if they observe a fast on this day. This fast can be observed only by married women for the well-being of the male family members.
Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Rituals
The people observing the fast have to wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes. They can place an idol of Goddess Laxmi on a wooden plank and make sure that it is facing towards the east. Now, place a bowl filled with rice on that wooden plank and put chandan and kumkum on all four sides of the plank.
You will need betel leaves, five fruits, dates, and silver coins for the puja. Put a decorated kalash with mango leaves and coconut on it. Then, apply haldi, chandan, and kumkum tilak on that coconut. Now, put kumkum or bindi on Goddess Lakshmi's face and fix that against the coconut while tying it tightly with a thread. You can also decorate Goddess Lakshmi's idol with vermillion, jewellery, and clothes.
Light a diya and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha as he is the Pratham Pujya. Offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and recite the Varalakshmi Vratham Katha. Offer Prasad to Goddess Lakshmi and seek her forgiveness and blessings. You can break the coconut and distribute it as prasad to all. The next day, a small puja is performed to conclude the Varalakshmi Vratham.
Varalaxmi Vratham 2022: Mantras
1. Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi
Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om॥
2. Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhayo Namah॥
