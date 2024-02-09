Valentine's Day Shayari 2024: Top 10 Shayari in English To Share With Loved Ones

Valentine's Week or the Week of Love is just around the corner. It starts from 7 February with Rose Day and ends with Valentine's Day on 14 February. Valentine's Day falls every year on 14 February, and is dedicated to love and affection. On this day, people exchange gifts, flowers, and sweets with their loved ones to make them feel special and loved.
While spending quality time, exchanging expensive gifts, and throwing Valentine's Day parties are common, you can make the day even more special by sending beautiful Valentine's Day shayaris to the love of your life. To make this Valentine's Day 2024 special for your love, we have curated some of the best shayari ideas for you.
Valentine Day Shayari in English: Top 10 Shayari To Share With the Love of Your Life
Check out the Valentine Day Shayari in English below, and share with your loved ones on this Valentine's Day 2024.
1. You are as special as the moon
You are as loved as the flowers
My love has no end, no limit
Will you be my Valentine?
2. Life is beautiful because of you
I can't think of anything except you
Do not go away from me ever
I promise to love you now and forever
Happy Valentine's Day, My Love!!
3. Your love is the most precious thing in my life
I can't let it go at any cost
I want you to be my side always
Till the end of this world!!!!
4. I forgot everything in your love
I know nothing except your love
This world is a prison for me
If you are not there for me!!!
5. I can't forget the first time we met
The sparkle in your eyes and the shine on your face
I fall for you each and every day
This is everything that I want to say
Happy Valentine's Day!!!
6. Love is a special feeling for special ones
Love make you happy and complete
Never lose the love of your life
If you want to stay happy forever
Happy Valentine's Day 2024!!!
7. In the book of love, our story unfolds,
With every chapter, our bond grows old.
Valentine's Day, a celebration of our love's tale,
With you, my dear, I'll always set sail!!!
8. In the garden of love, every flower blooms,
With you by my side, my heart resumes.
Valentine's Day reminds me, with you, I'm blessed,
My love for you, forever confessed!!!!
9. Like stars in the sky, our love shines bright,
Through every challenge, we hold each other tight,
Valentine's Day whispers sweet melodies of love,
In your arms, I find solace, like a dove!!!
10. In your eyes, I see my reflection,
A love so pure, beyond perfection,
Valentine's Day celebrates our bond so true,
Forever together, me and you!!!
