Valentine's Day Shayari 2024: Top 10 Shayari in English To Share With Loved Ones

Check out the Valentine Day Shayari in English below, and share with your loved ones on this Valentine's Day 2024.

1. You are as special as the moon

You are as loved as the flowers

My love has no end, no limit

Will you be my Valentine?

2. Life is beautiful because of you

I can't think of anything except you

Do not go away from me ever

I promise to love you now and forever

Happy Valentine's Day, My Love!!

3. Your love is the most precious thing in my life

I can't let it go at any cost

I want you to be my side always

Till the end of this world!!!!