Tulsi Vivah 2023: Date, Time, Muhurat, Tithi, Rituals, History, and Significance

Tulsi Vivah is an auspicious ritual of Hindus during which Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram are worshipped with great enthusiasm and devotion. The day holds an immense importance and is dedicated to seek conjugal bliss and longevity. Tulsi Vivah commemorates the holy marriage of Goddess Vrinda (Tulsi) and Lord Shaligram – incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Tulsi plant has a great religious value for Hindus, and is present in almost all the houses. People not only worship Tulsi plant but also consider it as a symbol of purity with medicinal benefits.
According to Drik Panchang, "Tulasi Vivah is the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant (holy basil) to the Hindu god Vishnu or his Avatar Krishna. It falls on Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Tulsi Vivah will be recognised on Friday, 24 November 2023.
Let us read about Tulsi Vivah 2023 date, time, history, significance, rituals, vidhi, muhurat, tithi, and other details.
When Is Tulsi Vivah 2023? Know the Date and Time
Tulsi Vivah will be performed on Friday, 24 November 2023.
Tulsi Vivah 2023 Muhurat, Tithi, and Puja Timings
According to Drik Panchang, Tulsi Vivah muhurat is as follows:
Dwadashi Tithi Begins: 9:01 pm on 23 November 2023
Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 7:06 pm on 24 November 2023
Shubh Muhurat: 6:50 am to 12:07 pm on 24 November 2023.
History and Significance of Tulsi Vivah
According to Hindu Mythology, the history of Tulsi Vivah is associated with a pious and religious woman Vrinda. A demon king named Jalandhar was married to Vrinda and was blessed with a special power that he would be invincible as long as his wife will remain faithful to him.
To defeat the demon king, Lord Vishnu took his form and violated the chastity of Vrinda due to which Jalandhar tasted defeat. After knowing the reality, furious Vrinda cursed Vishnu and turned him into a stone (Shaligram) and herself into the Tulsi plant.
As an act of penitence, Vishnu take a vow to marry Tulsi every year on the day of Kartik Ekadashi. This is the reason Tulsi Vivah is celebrated for the happiness of couples. It is also performed by childless couples to receive the blessings for a child.
Rituals of Tulsi Vivah 2023
The following are some of the important rituals of Tulsi Vivah.
Wake up early in the morning.
Take a holy bath.
Clean and decorate the prayer room.
Place Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram together and decorate them as bride and groom.
Priest will perform all marrigae rituals.
Prepare bhog.
Perform Puja and distribute the bhog among devotess.
Keep fast till evening.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)